The Committee, chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, a retired Supreme Court Judge, noted in its report to the Vice-Chancellor that there is prima facie evidence of misconduct against Professor Gyampo and Dr. Butakor contrary to Paragraph 6.4 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana, which stipulates that Academic Staff shall at all times comport themselves in ways that will enhance their image and that of the University.

Dr. Ransford Gyampo

The Committee further found prima facie evidence of misconduct contrary to Statute 42(1)( e )(ii) of the University of Ghana Statutes, which states that "………no member of the University shall engage in a course of vexatious conduct that is directed at one or more specific individuals, and that is known to be unwelcome……...".

The Vice-Chancellor has accepted the Committee’s findings and forwarded the report to the Disciplinary Committee for Senior Members, the appropriate adjudicatory body, for immediate action.

Dr Paul Kwame Butakor

The University of Ghana reiterated its commitment to rooting out sexual harassment and misconduct and reminds its students and employees of the provisions in its Anti-Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as those contained in the Statutes of the University of Ghana. The University would like to assure all stakeholders that it will not shield any member of the community found to have contravened these provisions.