The two senior lectures, however, said they accept the sanctions and disciplinary action taken against them.

Prof Gyampo has been suspended for six months, while Dr Butakor has also been given a four-month suspension following investigations over the BBC’s ‘sex for grades’ documentary.

A statement issued by lawyers of the lecturers, F-X Law & Associates said the university’s communique was misleading.

“We find the decision to be a little too harsh and the university’s communiqué as misleading. However, our clients accept the said decision and would respect it,” the statement reads.

“Our clients have made it clear to us that as senior members of the University, they do not want to further litigate this matter in court or have a protracted dispute over the issue.”

It added: “The statement by the University creates a lot of doubts in the minds of people and to make it succinctly clear, Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor were not found guilty of Sexual Misconduct or Sex for grades as was initially alleged by the BBC.”

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered in October 2019 focused on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof Gyampo and Dr Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary which led to them being interdicted by the University.

A statement from the University said: “In addition, Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana.

“They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of 5 years."