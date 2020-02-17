The University of Ghana (UG) has suspended its lecturers Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor following investigations over the BBC’s ‘sex for grades’ documentary.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the two lecturers have suspended following the completion of investigations.

A statement from the University said: “In addition, Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana.

“They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of 5 years."

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered in October 2019 focused on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof Gyampo and Dr Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary and have since been interdicted by the University.

