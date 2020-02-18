According to Francis-Xavier Sosu, his clients accept the punishment but with reservation.

He said considering the other sanctions attached to the suspension, the action is too harsh.

"It is for this reason that we find the decision to be a little too harsh and the university’s communiqué as misleading," he said.

Response: Prof. Gyampo and Dr Butakor

He added: "Our Clients have made it clear to us that as senior members of the University, they do not want to further litigate this matter in court or have a protracted dispute over the issue."

Prof Ransford Gyampo has been suspended for six months, while Dr. Paul Butakor has also been given a four-month suspension without pay.

Response: Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor

A statement from the university said: "In addition, Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana's Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana.

"They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before the resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo an annual assessment for a period of 5 years."