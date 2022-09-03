Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

The tapes were reported to have been recorded secretly and the case has been reported to the Akropong Police Command.

Reports stated that the Akuapem North District and the Eastern Regional Education Office have set up a Committee to investigate the matter, resulting in the cessation of payment of the salary of the English teacher, one of the teachers involved.

One of the teachers allegedly involved, Isaac Bannie, has, however, denied any involvement.

He said he was just not a friend but the family of the student.

At the Education office and the Police command, officials have confirmed the scandal.

The headmaster of the school, known as Nyarkoh, confirmed the scandal adding that they are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the English teacher, Emmanuel Darkoh Mensah, is said to have apologized to the authorities for the scandal.

In an apology letter to the school authorities, he said "I accept I’m a coward. Yes, cowardice made me do all that I did. Having my salary blocked in this very difficult economic situation we find ourselves in and the concomitant loss of my job put me in a state of insecurity and made me waspish which caused me to react in that way."

Pulse Ghana

Mensah wrote: "To me, I felt the girl has destroyed me so I wanted to pay her back but my retaliation has been extreme and even put the name, teachers and even students of the school into disrepute. I pray to God to obliterate every painful indelible memory my action has caused everyone involved in this mess.

"Yes, I’ve allowed myself for a school girl to bring me down and now I accept every aspersion and slur anybody would cast on me, such is life.

"This apology is not to please authorities to help me get my job back, no, because that’s highly impossible but to make everyone know how remorseful I feel about my utterly preposterous action.

"I regret. I regret everything I’ve done, everything. Right now I feel useless, I feel like my life is not worth even a discarded kitchen pot. I’ve erred and therefore beg for forgiveness from the entire staff, especially the teachers involved. I’ve been infantile in my actions and dragged the name of the school into the gutters. The family of Adwoa (not real name) is threatening to kill me, which is, of course, the bitterest punishment because I think even incarceration isn’t enough for me, death is.

"And to the headmaster, Mr. Nyarkoh, I’m deeply sorry for causing all this mess. I’m sorry for allowing emotions to cloud my brain to act in this very silly way.