In a statement, the under fire lecturer said he is innocent of any allegations leveled against him in the said documentary.

Prof. Gyampo further threatened to sue the BBC, while rubbishing the work done by the media outfit.

“I have a lot to say about this matter. But I am suing the BBC for defamation tomorrow, so I will keep some of the facts to myself for now,” the statement reads.

“While I prepare to sue the BBC for carrying out the most bogus and unprofessional piece of documentary in the world so far, I wish to remind them that Ghana and for that matter, Africa, has long thrown out the yoke of colonialism.”

Embattled UG lecturer, Prof. Ransford Gyampo

The undercover documentary, which was premiered on Monday, focusses on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Gyampo was one of the lecturers implicated in the documentary, however, he insists he has never engaged any student for sexual favours.

“Let me state however, that I have not involved myself in the BBC's so-called sex for grades and will never do so. Their own video documentary evidence could not establish this.

“I am aware of my University's Sexual Harassment Policy and I have always adhered to its dogmas,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has suspended the lecturer caught up in the BBC’s ‘Sex for grades’ investigative documentary.

Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu was asked to step aside in the wake of the exposé.