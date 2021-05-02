RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sexual violence and divorce increase in Bono Region - DOVVSU

The Bono Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Beatrice Korsah, has expressed worry about the increasing cases of sexual and gender-based violence and divorce in the region.

“These are happening because many men claimed their wives denied them sex,” she said, and warned that it remained an offence for men to beat or torture their wives for denying them sex.

She also advised victims to report such cases to the police for the necessary action to be taken, until cases worsened.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a skill training workshop in Sunyani, Ms Korsah expressed regret that many men subjected their wives to the worst forms of human rights abuses, but victims failed to report because of fear of divorce and stigmatization.

She said it was rather people in the neighbourhood, friends or relations who sometimes reported or hinted at the unit, when some of these cases of sexual and gender-based violence worsened in marriages.

