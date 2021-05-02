Sexual violence and divorce increase in Bono Region - DOVVSU

She also advised victims to report such cases to the police for the necessary action to be taken, until cases worsened.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a skill training workshop in Sunyani, Ms Korsah expressed regret that many men subjected their wives to the worst forms of human rights abuses, but victims failed to report because of fear of divorce and stigmatization.
She said it was rather people in the neighbourhood, friends or relations who sometimes reported or hinted at the unit, when some of these cases of sexual and gender-based violence worsened in marriages.