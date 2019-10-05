Commenting on the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) being implemented by the Ghana Education Service Saturday on Accra-based Joy FM, the veteran journalist said "you ought to preach this and inculcate in our kids because we are all against mob justice.”

According to him, the CSE is not promoting gay culture in the country, slamming critics of new education curriculum for "distortion."

“They are not being taught to become gays or emulate their character,” Mr Baako said.

He also criticized the Education Ministry for disowning the program in the face of mounting pressure from parents and guardians.

According to him, the ministry should have explain the curriculum to parents.