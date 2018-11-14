Sexy 14 peacekeeping policemen recalled

news

Fourteen out of the forty-six police personnel who were repatriated from South Sudan for alleged sexual misconduct have been recalled by the Ghana Police Service.

The police unit working with the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan was recalled from Juba in February 2018 as allegations of sexual abuse against them kick-started.

This was after an investigation was launched into a complaint that members of the unit were having sexual relations with women living at one of its protection camps.

READ MORE: Interior Minister reviews curfew in four townships

In a statement signed by the UNMISS head David Shearer, the 46 police personnel have received information which "indicates that some members of the FPU (Formed Police Unit) allegedly engaged in transactional sex."

However, a memo directed that the interdiction on 14 personnel be lifted.

Below are the 14 interdicted police officers:

Desupol/Mr. Henry Ntikura Agyemang

Sgt Richard Boahen Amponsah

CPL. Degraft Osei Nyantakyi

CPL. K. Dodzi Homey

CPL. Kennedy Agyei

CPL. Imoro Dandzumah

CPL. Isaac Frimpong

L/CPL Bismark Eyram Dunyo

L/CPL Douglas Ofori

L/CPL David Asinyo

L/CPL Ibrahim Issaku Musah

L.CPL Kingsley Etse Lotsu