RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

She carried her royal duties with grace and poise – Mahama mourns Queen Elizabeth

Evans Annang

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has eulogized Queen Elizabeth II on her passing.

Mahama and Queen Elizabeth
Mahama and Queen Elizabeth

According to Mr. Mahama, the late British Monarch carried her duties with grace and poise.

Read Also

In a commiseration post on social media, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) empathized with Prince Charles III, the new King.

“Sad to hear the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

She carried her royal duties with grace, poise & dignity. An icon of pride not only to the British people but the Commonwealth.

Our hearts go out to King Charles III and the Royal Family. May God grant her peaceful repose.”

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years reigning as queen.

She was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on 21 April 1926 in Mayfair, London.

She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth).

Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II Pulse Ghana

She was educated privately at home and began to undertake public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

In November 1947, she married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, and their marriage lasted 73 years until his death in April 2021.

They had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

When her father died in February 1952, Elizabeth—then 25 years old—became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (known today as Sri Lanka), as well as Head of the Commonwealth.

Elizabeth has reigned as a constitutional monarch through major political changes such as the Troubles in Northern Ireland, devolution in the United Kingdom, the decolonisation of Africa, and the United Kingdom's accession to the European Communities and withdrawal from the European Union.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

The late Krachi East MCE

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere sues Captain Smart for defamation; demands GHS10 million