She carried her royal duties with grace and poise – Mahama mourns Queen Elizabeth

In a commiseration post on social media, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) empathized with Prince Charles III, the new King.

“Sad to hear the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

She carried her royal duties with grace, poise & dignity. An icon of pride not only to the British people but the Commonwealth.

Our hearts go out to King Charles III and the Royal Family. May God grant her peaceful repose.”

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years reigning as queen.

She was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on 21 April 1926 in Mayfair, London.

She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York (later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth).

Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

She was educated privately at home and began to undertake public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

In November 1947, she married Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, and their marriage lasted 73 years until his death in April 2021.

They had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

When her father died in February 1952, Elizabeth—then 25 years old—became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (known today as Sri Lanka), as well as Head of the Commonwealth.