According to Tagoe, although Anas was his classmate at Secondary School, he wouldn’t mince words in condemning his modus operandi in exposing corruption.
‘Sheer wickedness and evil’ –Presidential staffer attacks Anas over exposé
Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Executive Assistant & Head of Social Media at the Office of the President, has attacked Anas Aremeyaw Anas over his latest exposé that has led to the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen, the now-ex-Minister of State in charge of Finance.
He accused the renowned undercover journalist of doctoring the recordings of his investigation which culminated in a documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’.
"I’m soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my classmate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine.
"Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice-over to suit your story is nothing but share (sic) wickedness and evil,” Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe wrote on his Facebook timeline.
He went further to recount how the former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured by Tiger Eye PI, Anas' investigative firm in its ‘Number 12’ documentary, leading to his doom.
“He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that we are all in the hands of the Lord," he lamented.
Although he later deleted the post for reasons known to him alone, a screenshot of it has been making the rounds on social media.
In the post, Teiko Tagoe expressed disappointment in Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Anas' boss for endorsing his approach to unearthing corruption.
Adu Boahen was swiftly fired by President Akufo-Addo following his allegation that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will require $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet prospective investors.
In the 'Galamsey Economy', the sacked Minister of State told Tiger Eye PI team members who posed as investors that the vice president would also require some positions from the investor for his siblings, to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.
However, in a statement on Monday, November 14, Dr Bawumia denied the allegations and called for an investigation into them. He added that his integrity is his greatest asset and he will not compromise it for anything.
