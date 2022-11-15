‘Sheer wickedness and evil’ –Presidential staffer attacks Anas over exposé

He accused the renowned undercover journalist of doctoring the recordings of his investigation which culminated in a documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’.

"I’m soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my classmate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine.

"Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice-over to suit your story is nothing but share (sic) wickedness and evil,” Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Pulse Ghana

He went further to recount how the former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured by Tiger Eye PI, Anas' investigative firm in its ‘Number 12’ documentary, leading to his doom.

“He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that we are all in the hands of the Lord," he lamented.

Although he later deleted the post for reasons known to him alone, a screenshot of it has been making the rounds on social media.

In the post, Teiko Tagoe expressed disappointment in Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Anas' boss for endorsing his approach to unearthing corruption.

Adu Boahen was swiftly fired by President Akufo-Addo following his allegation that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will require $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet prospective investors.

In the 'Galamsey Economy', the sacked Minister of State told Tiger Eye PI team members who posed as investors that the vice president would also require some positions from the investor for his siblings, to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.