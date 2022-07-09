Shinzo Abe's assassination was a cowardly and despicable act — Nana Addo mourns

The killing shocked Japan and prompted an outpouring of grief and condemnation worldwide.

Nana Addo in joining the world to mourn the assassination of Shinzo Abe said "As modern Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister and one of its most successful, I recall my official visit to Japan in December 2018, where, amongst others, Ghana and Japan pledged to continue to strengthen the excellent relations that exist between our two countries. During that visit, he was a most gracious host, and demonstrated his strong commitment to democratic governance, and respect for human rights and individual liberties."

"Unfortunately, it was in the exercise of these rights that he met his untimely death. Japan has lost a noble son, a patriot, and a distinguished democrat. He will be missed by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and meeting him," he said in a Facebook post.

Reuters

"May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen!!" he added.

Shinzo Abe has been pronounced dead by doctors after he was shot at an election campaign event in the city of Nara.

"Shinzo Abe was transported to [the hospital] at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 pm," Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at Nara Medical University Hospital told journalists.

Officials said Abe was shot while he was delivering a campaign speech on the street near a train station in Nara.