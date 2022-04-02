According to reports, the man brandished the gun after another driver approached him for driving careless. It's unclear what transpired between them but both men were engaged in the confrontation that led to physical assault.
Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)
A shocking incident has occurred after a man pulled out a weapon in the middle of a road.
The scene drew the attention of other road users and people in the area as a slim tall man, who is being accused of driving carelessly, could be seen hitting his opponent on his hand.
In his other hand, he held the gun whilst exchanging words with the man who is said to be cautioning him over his reckless driving. The incident was filmed by an eyewitness and shared on social media.
"This just happened some few hours ago, you driving carelessly and dangerously and my cousin went to tell you to be a little careful because you have a gun you started hitting him, you fink my cousin is scared of guns…. Hmmm I thank God for my cousin's life," a social media user wrote.
The video has since sparked outrage on social media with people calling on the Ghana Police service to arrest the gun-wielding man. "It’s only Ghana 🇬🇭 this foolishness will go on!!!," an Instagrammer wrote.
Another said "@ghpoliceservice must see this … let’s keep tagging them. This nonsense must stop 🛑 @damparejnr @ghpoliceservice" with @lazzybeatz adding that " he might be a security personnel but to pull a gun publicly is bad".
The Ghana police service is yet to respond to the report. Pulse.com.gh is yet to confirm where in Ghana the incident occurred but according to FameBugs, "the man is a police officer with the MTTU unit in Cape Coast. He is said to be named George and lives at the Salt Pond barracks".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh