Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

The scene drew the attention of other road users and people in the area as a slim tall man, who is being accused of driving carelessly, could be seen hitting his opponent on his hand.

Man pulls gun in the middle of the road Pulse Ghana

In his other hand, he held the gun whilst exchanging words with the man who is said to be cautioning him over his reckless driving. The incident was filmed by an eyewitness and shared on social media.

"This just happened some few hours ago, you driving carelessly and dangerously and my cousin went to tell you to be a little careful because you have a gun you started hitting him, you fink my cousin is scared of guns…. Hmmm I thank God for my cousin's life," a social media user wrote.

The video has since sparked outrage on social media with people calling on the Ghana Police service to arrest the gun-wielding man. "It’s only Ghana 🇬🇭 this foolishness will go on!!!," an Instagrammer wrote.

Another said "@ghpoliceservice must see this … let’s keep tagging them. This nonsense must stop 🛑 @damparejnr @ghpoliceservice" with @lazzybeatz adding that " he might be a security personnel but to pull a gun publicly is bad".