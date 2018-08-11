Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state

news

The Rattray Park in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region is in a deplorable state, once again, exposing the nation's lack of maintenance culture.

The recreational centre was jointly commissioned by the then president of the republic, John Mahama, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, July 2015.

Three years down the lane, pictures of the facility show the wall is broken and some other facilities have been left to deteriorate.

Pulse.com.gh in April 2017 reported that Rattray Park alone generates over GHC 85, 000 as Internally Generated Fund for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The Rattray Park is aimed at giving residents a one-stop recreation facility and also promote a healthy lifestyle.

The 42,000 square-meter Rattray Park has an acoustic dancing fountain; the first of its kind in Ghana. It can also boast of a six square-meter multimedia controlled fountain, children’s playground, a golf cart, wi-fi internet connectivity, an open robust gym and a cafeteria among others.