Shoddy road construction will now be ‘treated as crime’ – Minister

Roads and Highways Minister says government will not tolerate any shoddy work from road contractors.

Contractors who oversee the construction of shoddy roads will henceforth be held accountable, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has warned.

According to him, government will now treat the construction of shoddy roads in the country “as a crime”.

Speaking at a press conference after inspecting works on the Ho to Sokode dual carriage road, the Minister said it’s time to ensure that there is value for money in the road sector.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta play

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

 

“We will ensure that we give the good people of this nation quality road infrastructure so that we will have value for money. That is why I have said a number of times that shoddy work from any contractor under President Akufo-Addo's government will not be tolerated,” Mr. Amoako-Atta sounded.

“If shoddy works were tolerated last year, from today on wards, under his administration, it will be treated as an abomination, it will be treated as a crime.”

He added that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has made it a priority to ensure that all deplorable roads are fixed.

The Roads Minister explained that President Akufo-Addo knows that good roads are pivotal in the development of the country and will do his best to tackle the challenge.

"The road sector is key to his Excellency the president and his cabinet. It’s so because it serves as a pivot around which the development of this country revolves,” Mr. Amoako-Atta said.

He further noted that an initial payment of GHc 15 million has been paid to the contractor for work to commence on the Ho to Sokode dual carriage road.

According to him, if the work progresses as planned, government will then make full payment to the contractor.

