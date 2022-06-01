Show up for your hearings or lose your seat - Privileges Committee warns absentee MPs

The Ranking Member for the Committee on Privileges, Kweku Rickett Hagan in an interview with Starr FM disclosed circumstances have compelled the committee to ask for one extra week from the Speaker as the two weeks deadline expires this week.

“The Constitution is clear that if you absent yourself without approval you lose your seat, it is very clear. So any honorable member who has nothing to say will have to resign and vacate the seat, that’s all.”

“But they have the opportunity under the same Constitution to defend themselves before the Committee which means that they believe that they have a legitimate reason why they are not here. if you don’t show up and you don’t give any good reason why you didn’t show up that itself is contempt and you have decided to resign,” he explained.

The committee has been struggling to hold hearing after it was forced to abort its first day engagement with Ayawaso Central MP and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

In a recent interview, the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo said she is not aware of any invitation from the Privileges Committee.

She said that the probe by the Committee into absenteeism by her and two other lawmakers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is news to her.

George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan Pulse Ghana

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy FM, she said she hasn’t been served of any notice.

“I am not aware such a thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you. As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited.”

“I have to be served,” she added.

The Committee will investigate the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and the MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.