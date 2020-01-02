This is to enable the final year students to have ample time to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Form 1 and 2 Green track, as well as Form 1 Gold track students, will also reopen on the 5th of January 2020 to complete their 1st Semester.

Students are expected to return over the weekend to ensure that full academic work resumes on Monday 6th January 2020.

However. Form 2 Gold track will resume on 1 March 2020.

It is expected that the Form 2 Gold students will have a full session to continue and finish part of their 10semester and also continue through to end the 2nd semester for the 2019/2020 academic year.

All staff, parents, students and the general public are to take note of the dates.

Management of GES in a release wishes to assure the general public that the academic calendar has been well planned to ensure that each cohort of students receives the mandatory 8 months of schooling and 1,134 contact hours by the end of the academic year.