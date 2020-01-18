Esther Boadiwaa, a student of T I Ahmadiyya Senior High School, police say lied to her parents that she has been kidnapped although she was with her boyfriend in the Volta Region.

The fake incident happened on December 23 last year and reported to the police on January 6, the Fomena District Police Commander, Supt. Albert Fii Ochil said, the Daily Guide newspaper reported.

Police say she has been charged with making a false publication with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public, contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29/60).

Esther is accused of sending an audio recording to her mother, Akosua Abuyaa, in which she claimed that she had been kidnapped by three men who had taken her to Hohoe.

In the audio, Esther claimed that the men were taking turns to have sexual intercourse with her, but had not demanded any ransom.

Supt Ochil said an investigation was launched but it was later discovered that it was a hoax.

Esther, the police say, returned home to after hiding with the boyfriend for two weeks. She was later accompanied to the police station with her mom to inform the police of her return.

During interrogation, she repeated the account relayed to her parents, but later confessed that she concocted the story of kidnap in order to outwit her mother, who would have prevented her from visiting the boyfriend at Hohoe.

Supt. Ochil said Esther would be put before court to answer the charge of false alarm.