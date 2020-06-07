The victim, Theresa Oppong, has since been hospitalised after sustaining severe injuries on her head.

The incident happened at Krofrom in the Ashanti region, when Theresa visited her boyfriend to retrieve an amount of ¢200 he owed her.

She said while waiting for Lumber on his bed, she felt an electric shock in her vagina which made her weak.

According to her, Lumber started to hit her head with a sharp object and covered her mouth to prevent her from calling for help.

“He covered my mouth so I was unable to shout for help by the time his neighbours came to my rescue he had ran away,” she narrated, as quoted by Adomfmonline.

Theresa’s mother also revealed that, earlier that day she overhead her daughter arguing with someone on phone, where she said: “if you did not buy what I asked you, then I am coming for my money.”

The suspect is currently at large after injuring his girlfriend, but the Police say they are investigating the matter.