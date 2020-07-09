Dr. Prempeh who is popularly known as NAPO said such a move will have grave consequences for the students.

Do you know what may happen to some of them when they are home? They could be opened up to rape predators and other vices,” he argued in local dialect Asante Twi in an interview on Peace FM.

“I will be committing a sin if I ask that because of some few cases I ask that schools are closed down,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh explained.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation announced that final year students of various Senior High Schools and universities, will resume and prepare for their final examination as the government eases restrictions steadily.

Akufo-Addo explained that the decision to include the schools in phase one of the easing of restrictions was taken advisedly.