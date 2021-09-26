According to the Minister, grades D7 do not imply that the student is a failure hence a need for a national discussion on the accepted cutoff grades for enrollments into tertiary institutions in Ghana.
Students jubilate as Education Minister orders Universities to admit D7 grade
Students writing the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are excited after the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, charged public tertiary institutions to consider students with grades D7.
Speaking at the swearing-in and inauguration of Governing Councils of some public technical Universities, the Minister charged the schools to innovate and create access programmes for such students.
He said "Our gross tertiary enrollment ratio is 18.8%, South Korea is 73.6%, so no nation has been able to show transformation without hitting 40 to 50% tertiary enrollment ratio.
"Mauritius is 40%, you go there and everything is changing. Our 18% will not change Ghana and that is why the President has set an agenda of 40%, what it also means is that you have to start looking at your programmes, more diploma programmes so that students sitting home with D7 will find a place in your institution."
"There are institutions that are saying we are not getting the numbers but what happened to support students offering courses in diploma, electrical engineering and after that, you're going to see the numbers going up and after that, they can go to work. And then if they want to continue they can continue. So we shouldn’t see D7 as a barrier for students accessing tertiary," he added.
After the announcement by the Minister, there was jubilation at some examination centres and senior high schools.
Some students described the announcement as good news.
