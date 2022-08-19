SHS students now carry weapons in schools — SRC Coordinator reveals

He revealed that these weapons range from daggers to cutlasses, pins, and others

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, Sarkodie said students of today are smart for all the wrong reasons, a situation that needs to be checked.

His comments come after three SHS students of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) were arrested for a robbery incident at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The robbery incident occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Ashanti Central Divisional Command said the three students, aged between 17 and 19 years, failed in their attempt to snatch a taxi cab from its driver on Friday night.

Reports stated that the driver picked up the suspects from the Santasi suburb.

It said the passengers sought his services under the pretext of traveling to the Lancaster Kumasi City, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, in the Nhyiaeso suburb.

When they got to the Rattray Park enclave, they insisted the taxi driver hand over the ignition key or stab him.

The driver struggled with them until the car hit a wall not far from the Ridge Police Station and the Royal Golf Park Junction, attracting onlookers from a nearby club who came to the aid of the taxi driver.

Two of the students were arrested and handed over to the Police whiles one ran away but was later arrested.

The SRC Coordinator, Sarkodie reacting to the development said "The schools do a thorough search before students enter school and at the time they seize a lot of things, a lot of weapons.

"When we had soccer competitions at Obuasi, I was personally at the gate and we seized a number of weapons from students who were entering, so yes the student at times because of factionalism, rivalry because they have some issues they have these on so that when need be they use them.