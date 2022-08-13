SHS teacher, 4 others arrested for farming weed in forest reserve

The other suspects include Blewu Nomenyo, Korsi Mawuena, Charles Kale, and Emmanuel Kojo.

The Forestry Commission disclosed that more than ten other suspects were met on the cannabis farm but they managed to escape after an attempted attack on the forestry officials.

“The suspects resisted and tried to butcher the forestry officials with machetes but some of the forest guards who had laid an ambush in parts of the forest emerged and pursued to suspects which five were arrested.”

The Forestry operation team led by the District Forestry Manager Richard Amoateng retrieved 3 big sacks, and 6 mini sacks of the harvested Cannabis, 5 Plastic water containers filled with harvested cannabis, cutlasses, alcohol laced with cannabis and many others.

"Michael Anakpo who is the gang leader is a teacher at Donkorkrom Agriculture SHS. The suspects have been handed over to the police. The operation team retrieved 3 big sacks, and 6 mini sacks of the harvested Cannabis, 5 barrels containers all filled with harvested cannabis, cutlasses, and many others,” a journalist at Nkawkaw, Osofoba Enock reported.

The suspects had also nursed many seedlings of cannabis to be planted.

The team also counted about 13 tents in the farm that accommodated them.