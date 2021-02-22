He was remanded to police custody by the Offinso Circuit Court for defrauding to the tune of GH¢58,700.

He also defrauded residents to the tune of GH¢186,000.

The SHS teacher, Isaac Danso is reported to have defrauded the pastors, Bernard Kokroko and Eric Owusu under the pretext of securing them employment into the security agencies.

The pastors also developed interest and informed their congregants about the opportunities presented by the suspect.

The suspect, Isaac Danso, after receiving the sum of GH¢58,700 from the pastors allegedly went hiding at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region and the police, acting upon intelligence tracked him which led to his arrest at his hideout.

He was arraigned before the Offinso Circuit Court and remanded into police custody to reappear on March 4, 2021.

Danso was charged with defrauding by false pretence.