Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Siemens to establish presence in Ghana soon – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 30th October, 2018, when he delivered his remarks at the ongoing G-20 Compact with Africa Conference, being held in Berlin, in the Federal Republic of Germany.

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says German conglomerate company, Siemens AG, which is the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe, will soon announce its decision to establish a presence in Ghana.

Siemen’s decision, together with that taken by German car manufacturing giant, Volkswagen, to establish an assembly plant in Ghana soon, President Akufo-Addo stressed are testament to the efforts Government has put into creating the necessary environment for the private sector to flourish.

“We are not resting on our oars. We will continue to work hard to attract investments, domestic and foreign, into Ghana, so that we can unleash the sense of enterprise, creativity and innovation of the Ghanaian people, and help build a progressive, prosperous Ghana, whose citizens live in harmony and security,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 30th October, 2018, when he delivered his remarks at the ongoing G-20 Compact with Africa Conference, being held in Berlin, in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Additionally, at the Conference, HL Hamburger Leistungsfutter GmbH, a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialist feeds and compound feeds in Germany, signed an 8 million Euro agreement to invest in Ghanaian company, Agricare Ltd.

READ ALSO: Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticisms

The investment from HL Hamburger into Agricare comprises of full technology transfer in animal feed formulation and sales, and also help enable Agricare utilise more locally produced raw materials in the formulation of feeds.

Whilst commending the German Chancellor, Frau Angela Merkel, for convening the conference, the President noted that Ghana is delighted with Germany’s decision to re-orient its policy and relationship with Ghana, and, indeed, with Africa, from one based on aid, to relations focused primarily on trade and investment co-operation.

“My Government’s vision of moving our country to a situation beyond aid, i.e. a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’, is aligned to Germany’s Compact with Africa programme. Under my leadership, we are determined to discard the mindset of dependence on aid, charity and handouts, and aim towards becoming self-reliant, within the context of strong global co-operation,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, “We are well aware that, in order for Ghana to harness the full benefits of the Compact Programme, whose objective is to ensure more private sector investments, we have to get our act together. We have to create an enabling environment for investments in Ghana not just to survive, but to thrive.”

play

 

It is for this reason that his administration has spent the last 21 months to improve the fundamentals of the Ghanaian economy, because “we believe that an improved macro-economy is a basic requirement for stimulating the investments we need for the significant expansion and growth of the national economy, and the generation of wealth and jobs.”  

Additionally, the President indicated that his Government has initiated and implemented policies that are encouraging and empowering the private sector to grow the Ghanaian economy, within the framework of macroeconomic stability.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraft Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraft
Father appeals for funds to remove huge tumor from daughter's face Father appeals for funds to remove huge tumor from daughter's face
Police arrest 150 criminals in Accra Police arrest 150 criminals in Accra
Police block journalists from Parliament over RTI bill Police block journalists from Parliament over RTI bill
Transport Minister to probe Maritime Authority 'chop chop' Transport Minister to probe Maritime Authority 'chop chop'
Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals

Recommended Videos

Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals
Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’ Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’
Akufo-Addo presents 200 vehicles to Police Service Akufo-Addo presents 200 vehicles to Police Service



Top Articles

1 KNUST Vice Chancellor reinstated; school to re-open Nov 8bullet
2 See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awardsbullet
3 Boy drugs and rapes 14-year-old girlbullet
4 Police brutalise military chief in Wa; soldiers threaten to retaliatebullet
5 Police scatter moves by family to marry 15-yr-old girl to 40...bullet
6 Give lasting solution to KNUST mayhem: Mixed hall saga, the...bullet
7 KNUST Vice Chancellor asked to step downbullet
8 KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's 'sacking'bullet
9 Assault on military chief in Wa by police deliberate-...bullet
10 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim...bullet

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
3 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
4 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
5 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

File Photo
Newly-trained doctors threaten to picket over delayed postings
Doctors lament increasing number of unsafe abortions in Ghana
3 driver unions increase transport fares
Creating new regions won’t guarantee development – Sam George
X
Advertisement