Sierra Leone's President visits Ghana today

news

Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, will commence an official two-day visit to Ghana from today, October 22.

President Maada Bio would on his arrival call on President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, where the pair would hold bilateral talks.

President Akufo-Addo would also host Mr Bio to an official lunch, also at Jubilee House.



Whilst in Ghana, President Maada Bio would meet Sierra Leoneans resident in Ghana, as well as undertake a number of visits to some institutions in the country.

The visit is to strengthen and deepen the ties of friendship and co-operation between Ghana and Sierra Leone, as well as explore other areas of co-operation between the two countries.

Maada Bio is the 5th President of Sierra Leone after being elected after being sworn in on April 4, 2018.

He is a retired Brigadier General in the Sierra Leone Army and he was the military Head of State of Sierra Leone from January 16, 1996 to March 29, 1996 under the National Provisional Ruling Council (NPRC) military Junta government.