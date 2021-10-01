Sim card re-registration starts today and here’s how you can do it

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in commenting on the development months earlier said, “we all have to do that otherwise we’ll lose that SIM card. That will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo”, he added.

Pulse Ghana

The Ministry of Communication also said users will require the National Identification card also known as Ghana card to be able to register their SIM cards and any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

Check out how you can re-register your sim below

1. Dial the short code *404#

2. Enter Ghana Card Pin ( Note: Enter letters and figures without hyphens)

3. Confirm Ghana Card Pin

4. Enter Surname

5. Enter First Name(s)

6. Enter Date of Birth (Format: DDMMYYYY)

7. Select Sex

8. Confirm Details