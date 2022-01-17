SIM card re-registration will help gov't to fight cybercrime in Ghana— NPP man

According to him, the registration will not only curb mobile money fraud and its associated crimes.

He stated that it will help the securities foil crimes and provide them with the right and timely data to track and arrest cybercriminals in the country.

He continued: "The re-registration process will help the law enforcement agencies to identify the SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb incidents such as phone theft, hate text messages, mobile fraud activities, inciting violence, and to combat crime such as SIM Box fraud."