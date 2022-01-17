RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

SIM card re-registration will help gov't to fight cybercrime in Ghana— NPP man

Kojo Emmanuel

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, has explained the need for the SIM card re-registration with the Ghana card.

Cybercrime

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said the re-registration of SIM cards with the Ghana card will help fight crimes including terrorism.

According to him, the registration will not only curb mobile money fraud and its associated crimes.

He stated that it will help the securities foil crimes and provide them with the right and timely data to track and arrest cybercriminals in the country.

He continued: "The re-registration process will help the law enforcement agencies to identify the SIM card owners, track criminals who use phones for illegal activities, curb incidents such as phone theft, hate text messages, mobile fraud activities, inciting violence, and to combat crime such as SIM Box fraud."

Paul Amaning mentioned that SIM registration will enable subscribers to be properly identified for the use of value-added services such as mobile banking, mobile money, and electronic payment services.

