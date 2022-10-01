SIM cards blocked: Ghana's destiny is not in your hands — Ursula Owusu told

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Ahmed Ibrahim said "it won’t be safe for Ghana if Ursula Owusu-Ekuful carries out her blocking threat.

"She must know that someone put her there. Ghana's destiny cannot be in her hands."

Earlier, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful warned that the deadline for the registration of SIM cards in Ghana will not be extended for the third time.

The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022, but was extended by the sector Ministry to September 1, 2022, because over 7.5 million citizens and residents at the time, were yet to obtain their Ghana Card, to enable them to register their SIM cards.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) withdrew its earlier directive to telecommunication companies to bar calls from customers who have not registered their SIM cards yet.