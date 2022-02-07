SIM re-registration: Boycott phone calls on February 8 – Ghanaians urged

According to them, there is no law that requires the mobile network subscribers to "Re-register" their SIM cards hence should be stopped.

"Following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns associated with the legality and chaotic Sim-Reregistration Exercise, we the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7000 online petitioners, call upon our fellow countrymen and women to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

"On Tuesday, we are appealing to Ghanaians and all mobile network users within Ghana not to make and or received calls and all associated mobile network activities from 6 am to 12 midday.

"The #NoCallsDay boycott on 8th February would be the first in a series of national boycotts to protest against the illegal and inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards," they said in a statement.

It added that any attempt to impose this on subscribers or block their lines would amount to an infringement of their property rights.

Our demands are as follows:

(I) The National Communication Authority (NCA) should immediately withdraw its directive for mobile network customers to re-register their SIM cards by 31st March 2022.

(II) When the appropriate legal framework is in place, a re-registration exercise can be done without having subscribers spend productive hours and several days in long queues in the midst of a ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

(II) There’s understandably a need to eliminate crime. But the fight against criminals must be within the law. We, therefore, demand that the NCA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) must come up with a better and innovative way of re-registering the SIM cards by first amending existing law; and secondly, to do so without the current inhumane re-registration process we are witnessing.

If the NCA and the MNOs fail to heed these demands, we shall, starting Tuesday, 8th February 2022 begin the first of a series of planned boycotts until the rights of customers to be treated with dignity are respected.

Signed:

Hon. Ras Mubarak Prof. Raymond Atuguba Dr. Kwesi Owusu H. E. Hassan Ayariga Mr. Franklin Cudjoe Mr. Kofi Bentil Mr. Gyedu Blay Ambolley Mr. Kofi Kakraba Pratt Hon. Mrs. Mona Quartey Mr. Samson Lardy Anyenini Mr. James Afedo Mr. Selorm Branttie Mr. Francis Kofi Korankye-Sakyi Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni Akyaaba Addai – Sebo Ms. Amma Sarfo-Kantanka Mr. Kwame Mfodwo Mr Michael Ofori – Akuffo Dr. Godfred Seidu Jassaw Nana Kwaku Agyeman Mr. Appiah Adomako Mr. Sulemana Issifu

Gov't cautions

The government said failure to adhere to the new directive to re-register the SIM card will result in the loss of numbers.

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications said Ghana enacted the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2006) primarily to reduce mobile phone related crimes such as prank calls, cyber-crime, mobile money fraud, and its related issues and general security.