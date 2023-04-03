Since Sam George is Dzata he should go to the forest — LGBTQ+ Director

He took swipe at the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George who is referred to as 'Sam Dzata George' for championing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He stated that the past year has witnessed a continuous scapegoating of LGBTQ people, especially by politicians.

"I hear Sam George speak against us all the time. If he had a son or daughter who wanted to express his sexuality differently would he be doing what he is doing? If he feels he is a lion, he cannot be a lion to us. He has been called Gyata Gyata Gyata and he wants to act his name, not on us then he should go to the forest and do that," he stated.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the discussions on LGBTQI often portray the community as less human or animal.

Kofi Donkor speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM said "It's funny people make comparisons, that animals are not gays as they claim they don’t see male animals having sex, how can someone do that comparison?"

"Are they in the animal world? How many animals have they studied to come to such baseless conclusions? People should allow people to be," he noted.

"We are not animals and it is wrong to compare us to animals. We have rights just like any human being and we must be treated right," he stressed.

In August 2021, a bill was introduced in parliament to further restrict the rights of LGBT+ people.

It includes criminalizing the defense of LGBT+ rights, a duty to report "suspects", the promotion of conversion therapy, and the imposition of harsher prison sentences for homosexuality.

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The submission of the bill to Parliament elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.

If the bill is passed by parliament, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could either sign it into law or veto it.

