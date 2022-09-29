Sinohydro projects: Our opponents don't read to understand — Bawumia

The construction of the Cape Coast Inner City Roads is part of the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the Government of Ghana and the People's Republic of China through SinoHydro Corporation.

A total of 441km of roads and two interchanges are part of Phase 1 of the agreement, which, among others, includes a 100km Kumasi Inner City Roads, the on-going Takoradi interchange the first ever interchange in the north, the Tamale Interchange, and the Jasikan-Dodi-Pepeso road, which have already been commissioned.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia, expressed delight at the commissioning of yet another inner-city road from the SinoHydro agreement, which he said, has silenced critics after they raised doubts over the feasibility of the Sinohydro agreement when it was signed a few years ago following his visit to China.

"I am particularly happy today because when we first mooted the idea of the SinoHydro road project after my visit to China in 2018, many of our political opponents said that what we were proposing to do under the Sinohydro road projects was not possible. They said we were lying," Dr. Bawumia said.

He added: "But today marks yet another day of the commissioning of yet another SinoHydro project.