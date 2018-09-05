Pulse.com.gh logo
Sinotruk International to establish assembly plant in Ghana


Duty Truck Manufacturer Sinotruk International to establish assembly plant in Ghana

  Published: 2018-09-05
play

Sinotruk International, China’s first heavy duty truck manufacturer, has signed an agreement with the Government of Ghana to establish an assembly plant in Ghana, to serve both Ghanaian and West African markets.

This was after the Ministry of Trade and Industry, on behalf of the Government of Ghana, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sinotruk International, on Wednesday, 5th September, 2018, at the Ghana-Shangdong Business Conference, for the establishment of the plant.

Speaking to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after the signing ceremony, Zhang Yuzong, the General Representative of Sinotruk International, indicated that the company has a proud history of being manufacturers of a wide range of heavy duty trucks, buses, special trucks, engines and their sets, parts and special chassis.

The assembly plant in Ghana, when established, Mr. Zhang Yuzong said, will, initially, have the capacity to assemble some 1,500 trucks per year for sale in Ghana and West Africa.

Having produced some three hundred thousand (300,000) trucks in 2017, and possessing an employee strength of forty thousand (40,000) people, the Sinotruk Representative was confident that the establishment of the plant in Ghana will create jobs for Ghanaians, as well as rake in significant amounts of revenue for the country.

The establishment of the assembly plant, he added, will result in the training of Ghanaians to assemble the trucks, and the transfer of technology.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo expressed his delight about Sinotruk International’s decision to establish the assembly plant in Ghana.

“We are very appreciative of your interest in our country and its development, and whatever we need to do to grow your business in Ghana, we are prepared to do it,” the President said.

He assured Sinotruk International that "Ghana is a peaceful and stable country, and we are strong believers in the rule of law", adding that the agreements that have been reached between the Government of Ghana and Sinotruk will be respected.

With West Africa’s current population of some 350 million people set to reach some 500 million in 20 years, President Akufo-Addo described Ghana as "an ideal place to have your base for reaching the West African market."

