Sir John, who is also the CEO of the Ghana Forestry Commission passed away a few weeks ago at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra due to COVID-19.

The one week anniversary which is customary in Akan tradition will be used to announce the date for his burial.

Sir John

According to the Regional Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi, the top hierarchy of the party will attend the event.

He also disclosed that the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance.