Six people have been confirmed dead after a tipper truck run over a Sprinter bus in the Ashanti Region.

The tipper reportedly lost control and switched to the lane of the bus with registration number GX 3787- 13 traveling with passengers from Accra to Kumasi at Bunso Junction.

Reports indicate that so far, 2 persons with severe injuries have been rescued from the wreckage and taken to the Osiem Hospital.



A combined team of police and personnel from Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene to support the injured persons.

More later....