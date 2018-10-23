Pulse.com.gh logo
Six perish as tipper truck runs over Sprinter bus at Bunso Junction

Reports indicate  that so far, 2 persons with severe injuries have been rescued from the wreckage and taken to the Osiem Hospital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Six people have been confirmed dead after a tipper truck run over a Sprinter bus in the Ashanti Region.

The tipper reportedly lost control and switched to the lane of the bus with registration number GX 3787- 13 traveling with passengers from Accra to Kumasi at Bunso Junction.

A combined team of police and personnel from Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene to support the injured persons.

More later....

