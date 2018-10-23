Reports indicate that so far, 2 persons with severe injuries have been rescued from the wreckage and taken to the Osiem Hospital.
The tipper reportedly lost control and switched to the lane of the bus with registration number GX 3787- 13 traveling with passengers from Accra to Kumasi at Bunso Junction.
A combined team of police and personnel from Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are at the scene to support the injured persons.
More later....