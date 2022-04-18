Six suspected armed robbers arrested by the police in Greater Accra and Central Region

In a statement copied to the press, the police said: “Items retrieved so far from the suspects are a locally manufactured gun, a foreign pistol, a cache of ammunition, two iPhones and four wristwatches. One of the stolen vehicles has also been retrieved”.

The six suspects, Jitbrila Musa alias Danturi, Hussain Sampa, Daniel Acquah, Anthony Sackey, Michael Ojo, and Ade Banjor, were arrested at various locations across the two regions.

The suspects who have admitted during interrogations to their involvement in robberies over the years are helping the police in investigations.

Pulse Ghana

“We would like to commend the Anti-Robbery Squad at the CID Headquarters for leading this operation.”

“All criminals and their cohorts must advise themselves and know that they can run but they can never hide. The Police will do whatever it takes to come after them and bring them to justice,” the Police warned.