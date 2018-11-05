Pulse.com.gh logo
Slave Trade era was a shameful period – Prince Charles

Prince Charles described the slave trade as the most painful chapter in the history of Ghana’s relationship with the United Kingdom and the rest of the European Union.

The Heir Apparent to the British Throne and head of the Commonwealth, Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, has described the slave trade era as a shameful time in Ghana and Africa’s relation with Europe and the United Kingdom in particular.

He said this when he delivered his Keynote address at the Commonwealth inspired Public Lecture at the Accra International Conference’s Centre (AICC).

The lecture was on the theme “Towards A Common Future”.

He added that the United Kingdom and the rest of the World must ensure that slave trade does not re-occur in any form in the human history.

“While Britain can be proud that it later led the way in the abolition of this shameful trade, we have a shared responsibility to ensure that the abject horror of slavery is never forgotten, that we uphold the existence of modern slavery and human trafficking and that we robustly promote and defend the values which today make it incomprehensible for most of us that human beings could ever treat each other with such utter inhumanity” Prince Charles said.

Climate Change

On the issues of climate change, Price Charles said many Commonwealth citizens are feeling the impact of global warming and climate change. He added that this therefore calls for immediate solutions to the situation.

“There is it seems to me, tremendous potential for the Commonwealth to share best practice and coordinate its response to these kind of disasters” Prince Charles said.

