The demolition exercise was led by the Municipal Chief Executives of La Dade-Kotopon and Ayawaso North Municipal Assemblies on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Illegal structures along Accra-Tema motorway demolished
Scores of illegal structures along the Accra-Tema Motorway have been demolished.
Over 200 illegal structures were pulled down by the task force in the presence of armed police personnel.
The demolition became necessary following the failure of some recalcitrant occupants of the structures to relocate, in spite of several warnings from the authorities.
Some of the affected dwellers cried and appealed to the government to come to their aid during the demolition.
One of the affected dwellers said he has lived along the motorway in a kiosk for 5 years.
"I don't stay here because I like the place, but because of life challenges. So it was my plan to stay here even though the place isn't safe to earn something little and relocate.
"In fact, we have even started looking for accommodation, but we haven't got some yet, but they have come to demolish the place without even assisting us to get someplace to go. We have been here for almost 5 years, but it is not easy for us," he said.
Over 1000 slum settlements in different stages of development have been identified along the Accra-Tema Motorway.
Settlements along the half-stretch of the Tema motorway from Tetteh Quarshie to the Community 18 junction exit on the motorway, and Manet junction is a situation that has been building up, pun intended, for several years.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh