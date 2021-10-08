Over 200 illegal structures were pulled down by the task force in the presence of armed police personnel.

The demolition became necessary following the failure of some recalcitrant occupants of the structures to relocate, in spite of several warnings from the authorities.

Pulse Ghana

Some of the affected dwellers cried and appealed to the government to come to their aid during the demolition.

One of the affected dwellers said he has lived along the motorway in a kiosk for 5 years.

"I don't stay here because I like the place, but because of life challenges. So it was my plan to stay here even though the place isn't safe to earn something little and relocate.

"In fact, we have even started looking for accommodation, but we haven't got some yet, but they have come to demolish the place without even assisting us to get someplace to go. We have been here for almost 5 years, but it is not easy for us," he said.

Over 1000 slum settlements in different stages of development have been identified along the Accra-Tema Motorway.