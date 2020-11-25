This is geared towards ensuring that persons living in deprived communities are also protected from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of people in these communities tend not to have access to PPE’s despite the known devastating effect of COVID-19.

Soccabet partners with Fashion Connect Africa to distribute face masks to rural communities

To this end, Soccabet is collaborating with Fashion Connect Africa on a project dubbed ‘1 Million Masks Project.’

This is a CSR intervention by Soccabet Ghana and Fashion Connect Africa Ltd, who both aim to distribute one million face masks across rural areas in the country.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the team visited Nsawam in the Eastern region and Winneba in the Central region to donate the PPEs.

International model Victoria Michaels, who is an executive of Fashion Connect Africa, said they will continue to provide PPEs to the vulnerable across the country.

Victoria Michaels giving a face mask to a trader

“The ‘1 Million Masks Project’ is geared towards providing safety covers for deprived communities and for everyone who cannot afford the nose masks,” she said after some face masks were distributed to drivers and traders at Nsawam.

“This is the reason why we are giving out nose masks in collaboration with Soccabet Ghana. Please, everyone is at risk of contracting this virus so please when we give you this nose mask, don’t put it under your pillow or in your bags. Make sure you wear them,” she added.

To date, Fashion Connect Africa together with partners like Soccabet, AMCHAM, The European Union, College by Ama etc. have donated and distributed over One Hundredth Thousand Masks to citizens in deprived rural Ghana.