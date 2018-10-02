Pulse.com.gh logo
Social media users blast Ace Ankomah over KIA terminal 3 flood post


False Reports Social media users blast Ace Ankomah over 'fake' KIA Terminal 3 flood post

A video which has gone viral suggested that the Terminal 3 got flooded following Monday's rainfall.

Ace Ankomah

Ace Ankomah

Ghanaians have reacted on social media to a post on Facebook by Private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah seeking to suggest the $250 million newly constructed  Terminal 3  at the Kotoka International Airport was flooded.

The comment which has caused massive outrage on social media especially on Facebook where the backlash has been particularly harsh.

Ace Ankomah earlier reported that the Terminal 3 at the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) was flooded on Monday, October 1.

Ace Ankomah Terminal 3 post

Ace Ankomah Terminal 3 post

 

A video which has gone viral suggested that the Terminal 3 got flooded following Monday's rainfall.

In the said video, a truck could be seen driving through the flooding waters, with other areas also heavily covered in water.

KIA Terminal 3 to open soon

KIA Terminal 3 to open soon

 

The $250 million project has Capacity to process 1,250 passengers per hour, has six boarding bridges, and 7 links (expandable to 8 in the future).

It also boasts ultra-modern facilities and capacity to handle 5 million passengers a year.

Read some comments by social media users below:

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has denied reports that the Terminal 3 at the was flooded.

In a Facebook post, the GACL said there was nothing like floods taking over the facility, as reported by some media houses.

"We can confirm that there was NO flooding at KIA, neither was there flooding in terminal 3, as earlier reported,"  the post read.

