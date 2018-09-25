news

Ghanaians have reacted on social media about revelations by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry who has accused former President John Mahama of the current hardship Ghanaians are experiencing.

In a prophetic video that has gone viral on social media, Rev. Owusu Bempah claims that there are spiritual manipulations by evil spirits to sabotage the incumbent government through a struggling economy.

He urged Ghanaians to rise up and pray for the country to avert it while he advised the Akufo-Addo led-administration to make sound policies which will make life better for the citizenry.

"We need to pray because it is not only about the physical when it comes to the development of the country. It is also about spiritual warfare," he said.

Owusu Bempah, who is sympathetic towards the NPP government, also claimed that some politician is behind the demons that have besieged the country.

He claimed a political figure has decided to do all he can to make situation unbearable for Ghanaians in order to gain their sympathies and favour.

The comment which has caused massive outrage on social media especially on Facebook where the backlash has been particularly harsh.

Read some comments by social media users below: