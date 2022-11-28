Social media hails Bawumia after traveling on a commercial flight to Tamale

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, spotted the Veep on the plane and recounted the chance meeting online in admiration at the Vice President’s gesture.

Sharing a photo of Bawumia, seated alone on a double seat with his security aide behind him, Manasseh said: “This morning, those of us on board Africa World’s Embraer 145 commercial flight to Tamale was joined by an unexpected passenger.

“I don’t know how often it happens, but this is the first time I have heard or seen Ghana’s president or vice president on a local commercial flight,” the post added.

In Ghana, public officials traveling in massive convoys of V8s are common, and even for flights, it is highly uncommon to travel on non-descript commercial flights as Bawumia just did.

Hence, Manasseh’s post sparked a heavy online debate, with many praising the Vice President for his action which saves the nation money.

“Keep this up Dr. B,” a social media user reacted.