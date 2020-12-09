Afari-Gyan, 75, led the electoral commission from 1993 to 2015 and has been credited for playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s democracy and politics.

He is loved by many Ghanaians for his charisma and bravery, especially during election period.

And just like his term in office, some Ghanaian social media users claim he is missed and would have pronounced this year’s elections earlier than the current Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa.

A photo of him has been trending on Twitter and Instagram since Tuesday, and most of the comments under the posts and tweets indicate he has been greatly missed.

“I miss this hard man (#Kwadzo_Afari_Gyan )...Electoral commission needs people like him today,” Twitter user Etornam Ampao said.

“Am I the only one who misses Dr. Afari Gyan at critical moment like this? The GOAT of Ghana Elections. Clearly he was unappreciated,” Twitter user Bright Aweh stated.

“I miss this Man Dr. KWADWO AFARI GYAN,” wrote Twitter user.

Another Twitter user said: “From the day Afari Gyan told npp elections are won at the Polling station, Npp learnt sense. Stay on here and do source source. Just like 2016, I expect NPP to have all the pink sheet results by morning.”

User Kwadwo Bankz added: “This EC chairperson be really slow if ebi Mr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan anka by now he declare the results long time....The best EC chairman Ghana has ever had.”

See reactions of other users below.