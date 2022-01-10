According to Starrfm.com.gh, the suspects are Atsu Seworvor aged 59, resident of Tsiyinu near Afife, Kofi Amemakor age 35 from Adaklu Wudidi, Felix Besah Boso aged 30 from Mafi Asiekpe, Kofi Koto from Atikpli near Tokokoe/Ho, Mawuli Amedziko aged 30 from Adaklu Kpeluhoe and Agbesi Nyarvor age 48 from Abor, a driver of Mitsubishi Space Wagon with Reg.No. GW4796W.

The news website quoted a military situational report as saying: “Suspects were arrested outskirt of Agblekpui near Aflao when they arrived at the area in the vehicle to receive Arms and ammunition from one Torgbui, apparently DI Moses Klottey for the Western Togoland project.

“According to DI Klottey, his outfit has been working on the group for the past one month as they came looking for a financier who could help provide weapons to them for the secession. DI Klottey posted as Torgbui, a retired Togolese military officer and promised to assist them with any amount of firearms and ammunition as well as providing personnel for the project. January 7th 2022 was fixed for collection leading to their arrest. Suspects told Police that they travelled from their respective communities and assembled at Paradise Hotel in Akatsi before embarking on the journey to Aflao for the weapons”.

The report further explained “Suspects were heard in recorded audio telling DI Klottey their plans to attack bank of Ghana, Hohoe branch for money to procure weapons. Also, to attack Sogakope and Adomi Bridge to ward off any military reprisal during the insurgence. For weapons, the group was heard saying their target is the Police and Immigration personnel whose officers were always seen inattentive whilst carrying firearms. Suspects in custody as exhibit vehicle impounded”.

The Western Togoland group seeking to separate from Ghana.