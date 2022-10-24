RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Soldiers can’t protect you; they're also feeling the hardship - Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Andreas Kamasah

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned President Akufo-Addo that just like every other Ghanaian, the country's soldiers are also bearing the brunt of the severe economic hardship, so their loyalty to the 1992 constitution cannot be guaranteed.

Ablakwa exposes Akufo-Addo on new presidential jet purchase with his speech as an MP in 2000
Ablakwa exposes Akufo-Addo on new presidential jet purchase with his speech as an MP in 2000

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta Region sounded this caution following reports that the President had begged the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to remain loyal to the 1992 constitution amidst the excruciating economic turbulence.

Read Also

According to the lawmaker, the president should rather be scared of the hungry and suffering Ghanaians running out of patience and restraint.

“Throughout history, leaders who make the fatal mistake of fearing guns instead of the people have deeply regretted — the guns were silent but people power toppled bad leaders during the Arab Spring and much recently in Sri Lanka. In Sudan, 8 months of angry demonstrations led by disillusioned young people from 2018 eventually resulted in the overthrow of strongman, Omar al-Bashir on April 11, 2019 after 30 brutal years in power,” the Ranking Member of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, October 24, 2022.

“In any case, Ghanaian soldiers don’t live in a different economy, they are experiencing the same excruciating hardship and hopelessness we are all confronted with. It is trite — what soldiers all over the world hate, is to be asked to march loyally on hungry stomachs,” he added.

READ ALSO: 'Locked' Ghanaian man unable to plan his American wife's funeral due to visa process

In the same post, Ablakwa made some recommendations to the President to pursue, failing which he must resign or be prepared to face the wrath of the suffering Ghanaians.

“President Akufo-Addo must fire his Finance Minister NOW; the clueless Economic Management Team ought to be disbanded with dispatch; corruption and profligacy should be uprooted; embark on ruthless retrievals of all stollen taxpayer funds; cancellation of reckless prestige projects; his bloated government including the disgraceful position of CEO for a non-existent Keta Port must be drastically pruned, the countless retirees on contract should go home and catch a well-deserved rest; and as we have often demanded — it is time to convene a non-partisan economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas.”

Ghana’s economy has taken a nosedive, with the local currency being declared the worst globally. Prices of goods and services have been increasing astronomically, almost with each passing day. Several globally recognized rating agencies downgraded the country’s economy.

The developments have compelled many notable people to call on the president to sack his finance and other ministers and resign himself for his government's abysmal performance.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz mistress

#NSMQ2022: Check out the schools to face off at the semifinals stage

NSMQ fan of Presec

2022 NSMQ: Here are the schools to clash at the quarterfinals stage

PRESEC-Legon NSMQ

2022 NSMQ: 'Ɔdadeɛ-Presec' thrashes Asanteman SHS and Shama SHS

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon