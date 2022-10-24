Soldiers can’t protect you; they're also feeling the hardship - Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

According to the lawmaker, the president should rather be scared of the hungry and suffering Ghanaians running out of patience and restraint.

“Throughout history, leaders who make the fatal mistake of fearing guns instead of the people have deeply regretted — the guns were silent but people power toppled bad leaders during the Arab Spring and much recently in Sri Lanka. In Sudan, 8 months of angry demonstrations led by disillusioned young people from 2018 eventually resulted in the overthrow of strongman, Omar al-Bashir on April 11, 2019 after 30 brutal years in power,” the Ranking Member of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, October 24, 2022.

“In any case, Ghanaian soldiers don’t live in a different economy, they are experiencing the same excruciating hardship and hopelessness we are all confronted with. It is trite — what soldiers all over the world hate, is to be asked to march loyally on hungry stomachs,” he added.

In the same post, Ablakwa made some recommendations to the President to pursue, failing which he must resign or be prepared to face the wrath of the suffering Ghanaians.

“President Akufo-Addo must fire his Finance Minister NOW; the clueless Economic Management Team ought to be disbanded with dispatch; corruption and profligacy should be uprooted; embark on ruthless retrievals of all stollen taxpayer funds; cancellation of reckless prestige projects; his bloated government including the disgraceful position of CEO for a non-existent Keta Port must be drastically pruned, the countless retirees on contract should go home and catch a well-deserved rest; and as we have often demanded — it is time to convene a non-partisan economic rescue forum to harvest fresh ideas.”

Ghana’s economy has taken a nosedive, with the local currency being declared the worst globally. Prices of goods and services have been increasing astronomically, almost with each passing day. Several globally recognized rating agencies downgraded the country’s economy.