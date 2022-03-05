Some Ghanaian students in Ukraine have refused to return home – Minister reveals

He, however, bemoaned the reluctance of some Ghanaian students in Ukraine to accept the government’s help after money has already been spent to get them tickets.

“The latest is that we have another batch of eighteen who’ll be arriving tomorrow on Qatar Airways,” he said on Ghana Connect.

“The unfortunate thing is a large number of them who were originally scheduled to have travelled this evening and arrived tomorrow have decided that they were not coming. About fifteen of them have decided that they were not taking advantage."

Last week, Russia President Vladamir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, bombing some cities in the process.

This has led to several countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens in order to save them from the perils of the conflict.

Pulse Ghana

On Tuesday, the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine successfully arrived in Ghana, to the delight of many.