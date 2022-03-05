RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Some Ghanaian students in Ukraine have refused to return home – Minister reveals

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclosed that 15 Ghanaian students have refused to return to Ghana despite being provided with flight tickets by the government.

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong said the government is taking every step to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

He, however, bemoaned the reluctance of some Ghanaian students in Ukraine to accept the government’s help after money has already been spent to get them tickets.

An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 3, 2022. Picture taken with a drone.
An aerial view shows a residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 3, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. 6ace6fc5-3ad4-4da9-a533-b84d72fb381d

“The latest is that we have another batch of eighteen who’ll be arriving tomorrow on Qatar Airways,” he said on Ghana Connect.

“The unfortunate thing is a large number of them who were originally scheduled to have travelled this evening and arrived tomorrow have decided that they were not coming. About fifteen of them have decided that they were not taking advantage."

Last week, Russia President Vladamir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, bombing some cities in the process.

This has led to several countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens in order to save them from the perils of the conflict.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong
Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong Pulse Ghana

On Tuesday, the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine successfully arrived in Ghana, to the delight of many.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to evacuate all citizens in the country safely back to Ghana.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

