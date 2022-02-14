Some journalists are thieves; their arrests can’t be press freedom violation - Lardy Anyenini

While speaking on Joy FM about the recent arrests of some journalists by the police for various infractions, the host of Newsfile on the same station said the laws of the land must deal with everyone who breaches them whether or not they are journalists.

“…I will disappoint a lot of you journalists, because of what I know, it is very disturbing including outright criminal activity in the name of journalism. Journalists are human beings like anybody else. There are journalists who are thieves and if they are caught, it should not be a question of human rights being abused,” Samson Lardy Anyenini told Joy FM’s morning show host Kojo Yankson.

He went further to speak about how the police do not necessarily need a warrant to arrest anyone suspected of having committed a crime. According to him, it is even discrimination when a section of the public such as journalists, politicians and other notable people are invited to the police station and treated with dignity while the ordinary Ghanaian is treated otherwise when they are suspected of having committed an offence.

"The people who start shouting when a police touches them that where is your warrant and you can't arrest me without a warrant, I am sorry that is not what the law says," he addaed.

Anyenini is on the same page with the Media Foundation For West Africa (MFWA) which has also expressed worry over the recent developments, saying there is an increasing irresponsibility on the part of some media practitioners who should know better.

According to its Executive Director Suleimana Braimah, the media which is considered the fourth arm of the state risks losing its enviable prestige if the trend continues.

Recently, radio talk show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart and another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield were arrested for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a Tema-based businessman and threatening to expose him for some alleged shady dealings at the Tema Port.

They were granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court after they pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of extortion and abetment to extortion.

Then, last week, an Accra FM’s presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested by the police late Thursday night and charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct.

The charge sheet said he had accused the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia of granting themselves “state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation”.

He allegedly went on further to call the First Lady “a thief and that she has stolen state land around the Kotoka International Airport.”

According to the police, his allegations were “likely to occasion the breach of the peace” in the country.

Police say Bobie Ansah was invited several times to assist in investigations but he failed to honour the invitations.