Some NPP members are sabotaging my work - Greater Accra Minister cries out

Speaking on Accra based Peace FM, Hon. Quartey said these unnamed persons are sabotaging his efforts.

According to him, sometimes after he and his task force had gone to clear the city to ensure the free flow of traffic, these persons with “personal interest” in the NPP, will go behind him and ask the traders to go and carry on with their trading activities.

He thus asked them to put the national interest first instead of parochialism.

“I have a few things to say. There have been accusations that the President has asked me to slow down on my work as Greater Accra Regional Minister but I want to state here that the President has never asked me to stop what I am doing.

“The Vice President has also not told me to stop the work I am doing, neither has the entire Presidency done so but I will say that there is an internal sabotage from my own party and that is what has led us to where we are.

“Both the President and his Vice are happy with my work but some people in the party are sabotaging Henry Quartey,” he said.

He added, “I am not perturbed and will do the best I can for God and country.”

Pulse Ghana

Henry Quartey speaking for the first time following his supposed self-imposed exile said he was charging his battery and would bounce back strong.

He said: "Maybe I haven't put much petrol in the car, this is 2023, some people said I have resigned, others also said I am slow, or I have gone to bed, but I am a battery, and I am charging."