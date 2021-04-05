RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Some NPP members planned a coup against Prof. Mike Ocquaye - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were alienated by former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye.

The Suame MP said it is one of the main reasons he lost the Speakership position to Alban Bagbin of the NDC.

Speaking on The Probe on Joy, he said that some of the members held some grudges against the former Speaker and thought he was not best suited for the position.

“Someone had told me that some of our people were planning a coup d’etat against the speaker Prof Mike Oquaye. For some, it was for some personal things that they said he had done against them.”

“One of them said he was to travel out and when he went to the Speaker, he cancelled it and said he would not allow him (the MP) to go. I didn’t think it was such an issue as to maybe agitate a person whether not to vote for the speakership or whoever had been nominated.”

'We don't need a Speaker who must be carried into his car' – Asiedu Nketia jabs Mike Ocquaye
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that others had said that Prof Oquaye was getting to the “twilight of his life” where physical weakness had set in thus he should not be maintained as Speaker.

Others, he said, claimed that the President nominated somebody from the legal Bench to be Speaker, adding that “some were saying that more or less an assurance had been given him that he was going to be put up as a Speaker if we won.”

