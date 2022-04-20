RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Some of the deferred KNUST students used their school fees to stake bets - PRO

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Daniel Noris Bekoe has said some of the students deferred by the school irresponsibly spent their school fees.

Established in 1952, KNUST is one of the best universities in Ghana

He said some of them used their fees to bet on football matches.

Speaking to Accra based GHOne TV, he said the school did its investigations before it deferred the students.

According to Dr Bekoe, the students who have deferred represent 8% of the entire student population.

“It is not a good situation for all of us. In the first place, we all understand that there is the need for us to pay the fees but we have a system that allows us to pay before the semester. This new system just came in and this system is something that we are not used to.”

“Currently as we are speaking, our SRC executives are in a meeting with management so that they can get students back to campus as soon as possible,” he said.

The students were given March 24, 2022, deadline to pay but they failed and the management extended the date to April 7, 2022.

Some of the students received messages from the university's board on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.

It reads "Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you."

Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

